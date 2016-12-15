Every Third Thursday: No Board Left Behind

Signal Snowboard’s Every Third Thursday is officially back for the 2016-2017 season. In the first episode this year, the crew at Signal Snowboards gets a pallet of used skateboards from their friends at Element to use in building a snowboard. After choosing different decks for aesthetic appeal, the skateboards are cut into tiny pieces and arranged into a collage which is then laminated and cut down further to be turned into the top-sheet. By recycling dead skateboards, the guys at Signal are able to pay tribute to the lives of the old skateboards and simultaneously breathe new life into them. Check back every month for a new episode of ETT.

