Experience Quebec with Louif Paradis and Mark Wilson

This year Dakine is putting a special emphasis on heritage and one’s roots. The philosophy is that while travel and exploration are key to our development, so much of who we are is founded in our homes and places of origin. This week we follow Louif Paradis and Mark Wilson to Quebec City to pay homage to Louif, and to get a taste for how it has shaped him as a person and as a snowboarder.

Louif is soft spoken and beyond polite – a characteristic which seems to be native to the land of poutine and meat pies. The short film begins with a trip to the local hill before going on a no-boarding expedition in the local “backcountry.” The duo then take to the streets, after a guest appearance from friend Alex Canton. Their approach is calm, focused on fun, and lacking of the usual hustle and grind that have the tendency to engulf most trips. Enjoy and revel at the local support for their attack on Quebec’s streets, as Louif, Mark, and Alex are greeted with high-fives and cheers after surfing the unplowed downtown.

