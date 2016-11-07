Forest Bailey’s Cosmic Collection

Owen Ringwall |

Forest Bailey is an intrinsically creative individual, and when he isn’t chasing the glide on his snowboard or skateboard he can often be found expressing himself through paint and design. In this short video by Ian Post, Forest leads us through a tour of his home-town in Southern Vermont, as well as his current residence in Portland Oregon, and explains his inspirations, creative process, and ultimately his goals and visions with designing his own outerwear line with 686. Take a peak inside the mind of Forest Bailey and his cosmic collection.

See also: Become an Ambassador: Apply to the 686 GLCR Project

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...