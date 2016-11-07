Forest Bailey’s Cosmic Collection

Forest Bailey is an intrinsically creative individual, and when he isn’t chasing the glide on his snowboard or skateboard he can often be found expressing himself through paint and design. In this short video by Ian Post, Forest leads us through a tour of his home-town in Southern Vermont, as well as his current residence in Portland Oregon, and explains his inspirations, creative process, and ultimately his goals and visions with designing his own outerwear line with 686. Take a peak inside the mind of Forest Bailey and his cosmic collection.

See also: Become an Ambassador: Apply to the 686 GLCR Project