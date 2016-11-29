Forest Shearer’s Horizon Lines: Episode one, Iceland

The itch to explore is a powerful feeling. It gets under your skin and when it takes hold, all you can do is pack your bag and hit the road. When Forest Shearer was faced with the itch, he set his eyes set to the horizon, gathered an all-star crew, and went on the adventure of a lifetime.

“Living for the perfect turn, the biggest adventure is on the horizon” – Forest Shearer

In the first episode of his new series, “Horizon Lines”, Forest Shearer, Jeremy Jones, Bryan Iguchi, and surfer Kohl Christensen head to Iceland with the intention of leaving tracked lines and packed beaches behind for remote, untouched territory. The western fjords of Iceland are isolated, with few roads and even fewer that are passable. It is a land that many of the locals don’t even bother to access. It is land that lies just beyond the horizon line. But it is also the land of Forest’s dreams, and true adventure doesn’t start until one pushes beyond what is known.

The only mission was to be inspired, and to realize the possibility of both surfing and snowboarding in the same location. The peaks of the fjords stretch straight down to the coastline and the waves break on the shore just feet from the last fingerlings of snow. The roads have all ended miles back but the crew has a sailboat, a mobile home and the perfect vessel to explore beyond the horizon lines.



Watch Also: Foothills: The Unlinked Heritage of Snowboarding