Forest Shearer’s Horizon Lines: Episode two, Japan

There are few places in snowboarding that have the same allure as Japan. Bottomless powder and infinite fresh turns can do that. In episode two of Forest Shearer’s new series, Horizon Lines, the crew heads to Japan to push surf inspired snowboarding to new limits. This time Griffin Siebert and Kael Martin come along for the ride and meet up with Japanese powder icons, Kenji Kato, Yuta Watanabe, and Kazushi Yamauchi aka “Orange Man”.

