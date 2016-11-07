The Fourth Phase: Behind the Scenes Riding Super Mario

In the most recent behind-the-scenes release from Red Bull Media House and The Fourth Phase, comes the making of the Super Mario shot. Super Mario is a rock feature the crew found deep in the woods of Japan that involves an old river bed and a step-up jump onto a natural pillow formation. Because of the natural layout and angle restrictions when filming, the crew was forced to use a drone in order to capture the entire feature. Take a peak at what went into filming the shot, and be sure to check back soon for more bonus features from the filming of The Fourth Phase.

