The Fourth Phase: Behind the Scenes Riding Super Mario

Owen Ringwall |

In the most recent behind-the-scenes release from Red Bull Media House and The Fourth Phase, comes the making of the Super Mario shot. Super Mario is a rock feature the crew found deep in the woods of Japan that involves an old river bed and a step-up jump onto a natural pillow formation. Because of the natural layout and angle restrictions when filming, the crew was forced to use a drone in order to capture the entire feature. Take a peak at what went into filming the shot, and be sure to check back soon for more bonus features from the filming of The Fourth Phase.

Watch Also: GoPro presents, The Fourth Phase Ep. 4 Alaska: The Reciprocal Loop

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...