Fruition: The Life and Dreams of Nicolas Müller

There are very few snowboarders who have achieved legend status the same way Nicolas Müller has. His impact on snowboarding is far reaching and continuous – his style undeniably inspiring. Although, while he has been nothing short of monumental in the shaping of snowboarding’s history, his personal story has remained, until now, under a veil. He is soft spoken, modest, and now finally ready to share his story, Fruition: The Life and Dreams of Nicolas Müller. With a cast of riders including, Nicolas Müller, Frederik Kalbermatten, Jake Blauvelt, Kazushi “Orange Man” Yamauchi, Manuel Diaz, and Terje Håkonsen, this film is set to be an instant classic and inspiring for generations to come. It would be an understatement to say that we are itching to see the full film.

The world premiere is set for December 3rd, 2016 in Volkshaus Zürich. For those of you in Europe, tickets are now available at doodah Shop Zürich. Check back soon for more information on an American premiere tour and video release.



