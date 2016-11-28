Fruition: The Life and Dreams of Nicolas Müller

Owen Ringwall |

There are very few snowboarders who have achieved legend status the same way Nicolas Müller has. His impact on snowboarding is far reaching and continuous – his style undeniably inspiring. Although, while he has been nothing short of monumental in the shaping of snowboarding’s history, his personal story has remained, until now, under a veil. He is soft spoken, modest, and now finally ready to share his story, Fruition: The Life and Dreams of Nicolas Müller. With a cast of riders including, Nicolas Müller, Frederik Kalbermatten, Jake Blauvelt, Kazushi “Orange Man” Yamauchi, Manuel Diaz, and Terje Håkonsen, this film is set to be an instant classic and inspiring for generations to come. It would be an understatement to say that we are itching to see the full film.

The world premiere is set for December 3rd, 2016 in Volkshaus Zürich. For those of you in Europe, tickets are now available at doodah Shop Zürich. Check back soon for more information on an American premiere tour and video release.

Watch Also: Watch Nicolas Müller remind us why we love snowboarding

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...