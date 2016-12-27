GBP: Preseason Soup Kitchen

GBP’s Soup Kitchen is back in business for the 2016/2017 season, and in the first release of the year the Gremlinz crew takes full advantage of the strong pre-season start to the Tahoe area. Not only does the first episode have the usual healthy mix of snowboarding and skating, but the Gremlinz even managed to log some end of season surfing shots. Keep an eye out for future releases from the GBP crew.

