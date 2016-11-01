GoPro presents, The Fourth Phase Ep. 4 Alaska: The Reciprocal Loop

In the fourth and final installment of the series, “GoPro Perspectives: The Fourth Phase with Travis Rice,” Travis and Victor de Le Rue head to Alaska to ride high-alpine spines. Travis addresses snow safety and the mentality required to push the envelope in riding the caliber of lines he is known for, pointing out that what often appears to be reckless is a highly calculated and educated execution. Get a never before seen perspective on some of the worlds steepest and gnarliest faces as Travis and Victor take on Alaska.

