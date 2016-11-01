GoPro presents, The Fourth Phase Ep. 4 Alaska: The Reciprocal Loop

Owen Ringwall |

In the fourth and final installment of the series, “GoPro Perspectives: The Fourth Phase with Travis Rice,” Travis and Victor de Le Rue head to Alaska to ride high-alpine spines. Travis addresses snow safety and the mentality required to push the envelope in riding the caliber of lines he is known for, pointing out that what often appears to be reckless is a highly calculated and educated execution. Get a never before seen perspective on some of the worlds steepest and gnarliest faces as Travis and Victor take on Alaska.

Watch Also: GoPro presents, The Fourth Phase Ep. 3 JAPAN: Peaks, Pillows & Pow

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...