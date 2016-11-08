Grassroots Powdersurfing: The October Sessions

It is hard to contain the excitement that an early season storm brings. Jeremy Jensen from Grassroots Powdersurfing is no stranger to the feeling and took full advantage of an early 16 inches that hit Utah last month. Accompanied by his four legged friends and daughter, Jeremy surfed above the rocks and grass with the Grassroots Powderslut 3D, the Barracuda 140cm 3D, the 99cm Keiki, and a new top secret prototype that has yet to be released. Grassroots prides itself on its blending of snow, skate, and surf influences and its exciting new approach to snow sliding. Grassroots is the worlds first company to bring powsurfers to the market.

powsurf.com

