The GreyBirds: What’s not to love?

Owen Ringwall |

If there is one thing Whistler BC is known for other than its expansive technical terrain and wealth of snow, it is as a breeding ground for snowboard crews. We’ve seen the Whiskey boys, the Wildcats, and the Manboys, and now we have the GreyBirds. Whistler Blackcomb’s newest snowboard crew presents episode 1 of there new series, “What’s not to love?” featuring early season riding from from Connor Palahicky, Brin Alexander, Will Kovacic, Tim Crighton, Simon Dunand, Ryan Manning, Max Eberhardt, Casey Dean, and Brian Goodwin. Keep an eye out for more from The GreyBirds, because if history has taught us anything, it is to not sleep on the next batch of riders coming out of Whistler.

Watch also: The Manboys: Bail Section 2016

Read also: Local Knowledge: The inside scoop at Whistler Blackcomb with Matt Belzile

