Halldór Helgason’s full part from DAYUMM!

Halldór Helgason is a hustler. This past season Halldór and Sage Kotsenburg teamed up to create there own movie, Dayumm! and it is nothing short of jaw dropping. Halldór reconfigured his clips into a single mind blowing part worthy of continuous replay button-smashing. However, if thats not enough for you, make sure to catch the full movie here, stacked with a crew of A-list riders including Halldór, Nils Mindich, Jesse Paul, Sven Thorgren, Sage Kotsenburg, Max Warbington, Jake OE, Eiki Helgason and more.

Filmer/Editor: Joe Carlino

Additional Filmers: Hayden Rensch, Kuske Fahlgren, Jocke Hammar, Marco Johnny Morandi

Thumbnail Photo: Roby Bragotto

Song: Omega – Gyöngyhajú Lány

Sponsors: Monster Energy, Lobster Snowboards, atrip apparel, VonZipper, Neff Headwear, Gopro, Switchback Bindings, 7-9-13 Belts, Kaleidoscope Skateboards