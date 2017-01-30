Hoth

When Christian Haller released GLUE, he changed the way many thought of snowboard cinema. Needless to say, we are very excited about the new direction.

Brighton Resort has been firing all winter, with seemingly endless snow systems dropping feet upon feet in the Wasatch region. Paul Osborne recently took advantage of the new snow when filming Hoth, a GLUE-like approach to snowboard film, packed full of slow cuts and high contrast takes. In the Paul’s words, “Snowboarding moves too fast. Take some time to enjoy the simple things.”

Featuring riding from, Mike Ravelson, Katie Kennedy, Kevin Court, and Nick McCarthy.



