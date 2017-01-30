Hoth

Owen Ringwall |

When Christian Haller released GLUE, he changed the way many thought of snowboard cinema. Needless to say, we are very excited about the new direction.

Brighton Resort has been firing all winter, with seemingly endless snow systems dropping feet upon feet in the Wasatch region. Paul Osborne recently took advantage of the new snow when filming Hoth, a GLUE-like approach to snowboard film, packed full of slow cuts and high contrast takes. In the Paul’s words, “Snowboarding moves too fast. Take some time to enjoy the simple things.”

Featuring riding from, Mike Ravelson, Katie Kennedy, Kevin Court, and Nick McCarthy.

Watch also: Yearning for Turning Vol. 5: Hokkaido Hustle

Comments

Up Next

yearning-for-turning-web-2-japan
January 27, 2017

Yearning for Turning Vol. 5: Hokkaido Hustle

We can always count on the crew at KORUA Shapes to give us the insatiable itch to snowboard. Whether...
side-hits-euphoria-web-1-chapter-1
January 24, 2017

Side Hits Euphoria with Arthur Longo: Chapter 1

There is an element to ripping around a mountain and sending side hits, that catching air on a park...
nightmare-web-2-no.3
January 24, 2017

Nightmare Snowboards presents: No.3

Only days remain until Nightmare Snowboard's third full-length feature film, No. 3, premieres at the inaugural Parts and Labor...
NOWHERE-web-1-RISKGRANSEN
January 23, 2017

NOWHERE: Toni Kerkelä in Riksgränsen

NOWHERE is a new series following Finnish rider Toni Kerkelä as he steps out of his comfort zone in...
oasis-afterhours-web-1
January 20, 2017

OASIS: An alternate perspective on Mt. Baker snowboarding – Vol. 1

This season Afterhours Creative and Mt. Baker have teamed up to create a new series recapping the fabled Washington...