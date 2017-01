House of 1817: Ghoul series – Drew Poganski

The Ghoul Series form The House of 1817 park at Buck Hill continues to deliver, this week featuring Midwest local Drew Poganski. Drew puts his technical rail skills on display with a run of tricks executed perfectly both regular and switch, a flurry of change ups, and a heavy transfer to close it all out. Keep an eye out for more from Buck Hill and The House of 1817 Ghoul Series.

