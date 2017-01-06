House of 1817: Ghoul series – Ethan Deiss

Owen Ringwall |

The new house of 1817 park at Buck Hill has been making a name for itself this season with new videos dropping daily featuring a rotating cast of A-list riders. The Ghoul Series is just one of the many new projects to hit the web and features street/ rail riding visiting pros from around the country. In the most recent update Ethan Deiss puts his rail prowess on display by shutting down the down-flat-down with a bevy of gap to rails and change ups.

Watch also: House of 1817: Ghoul series – Lucas Magoon

