House of 1817: Ghoul series – Ethan Deiss

The new house of 1817 park at Buck Hill has been making a name for itself this season with new videos dropping daily featuring a rotating cast of A-list riders. The Ghoul Series is just one of the many new projects to hit the web and features street/ rail riding visiting pros from around the country. In the most recent update Ethan Deiss puts his rail prowess on display by shutting down the down-flat-down with a bevy of gap to rails and change ups.



