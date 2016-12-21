A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

Owen Ringwall |

There is a reason that 686 continues to produce some of the best technical outerwear on the market. They test it. Last season the crew at 686 sent it up to the PNW for in search of fresh snow, good times, and weather to put gear to the test. With a combined two weeks under their belt, ten days at the infamous Mt. Baker, and another four down at Stevens Pass, you could say they got what they were looking for. If you are still on the hunt for a new kit this season, make sure you check out the 2017 686 Interactive Brand Guide, and check back soon for more content from our friends out west.

