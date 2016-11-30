In search of paradise: Warp Wave presents Aurora Boardealis, full movie

We hope the search for paradise never ends. What happens when it’s found, when nothing else can compare to its beauty and wonder? The journey should never end, the search should always continue. This belief is paramount for the Warp Wave faithful.

Aurora Boardealis has been on its way for a long time. It’s everything we want it to be. A feeling can be seen and felt with each sweeping carve from Gray Thompson, and every time Tucker Andrews sends a backflip. This film has a soul, and it doesn’t matter if you’re watching it in 2016 or 2000. That soul is created by a collection of individuals who have both shaped and been shaped by snowboarding, molding experiences into a lifestyle that is about a perpetual journey. Always one more step, always one more peak, always searching.

We’re proud to be part of the Warp Wave movement.

Follow Warp Wave on Instagram

warpwave.com

Watch also: Nobody’s safe: Warp Wave Hot Boy’n at Squaw Valley

From Warp Wave:

From big mountains and deep powder to spring slush and tree riding, this universe is full of opportunity to explore the mountainous sanctuaries that surround us. Just as mysterious, colorful lights ebb and flow through the sky, the Warp Wave posse has set out to drift and weave throughout the mountains with the mentality that just beyond the next peak, a blissful paradise awaits.

Eric Messier, Gray Thompson, Tucker Andrews, Nick Russell, Taylor Carlton, Felix Mobarg, Curtis Woodman, Johnny Brady, Jackson Fowler, and Griffin Siebert spent the past season in search of their own mountainous paradise.

Also featuring: Tim and Hannah Eddy, Danny Davis, Harry Kearney, Desiree Melancon, Chas Guldemond, Randy Vannurden and Chris and Skyler Gallardo

Cinematography By: Sam Tuor and Gray Thompson

Additional Cinematography: Kyle Schwartz and Sean Kerrick Sullivan

Warp Wave is supported by:

Airblaster

K2 Snowboarding

Arcade Belts

United Shapes

Jones Snowboards