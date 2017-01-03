The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jake Moore full part

Owen Ringwall |

The Midwest’s very own Jake Moore is the most recent part to be dropped for The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR. Jake attacks the streets with a highly technical approach that is largely reminiscent of the Think Thank crew’s mindset, sending it over rails and into tunnels that many wouldn’t think twice about hitting as a feature. Swing by your local shop today to pick up your free hard copy of their film, and keep an eye out for more parts leading up to the full film’s online release.

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Mike Skiba full part

Comments

Up Next

white-deep-cut-web-2
January 2, 2017

Lagnord presents: Deep White Cut

Deep White Cut from Lagnord Productions was filmed entirely in Hokkaido and Riksgränsen, and is a tribute to snow...
mike-skiba-web-2-shapeshftr-ipp
January 2, 2017

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Mike Skiba full part

Mike Skiba proves there is no terrain he can't handle in his most recent full part from The Interior...
drink-water-energy-full-movie-snowboarding-for-web
January 1, 2017

Drink Water presents ENERGY, full movie

A good old fashioned snowboard movie, something we can always count on the Drink Water guys to deliver. ENERGY...
joy-web-1-book-of-john-j
December 31, 2016

The Book of John J: Episode 9, Joy

John sticks around Alaska for a bit longer in episode 9 of The Book of John J, "Joy" and...
kyle-kennedy-eb-2-shapeshftr-ipp
December 30, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Kyle Kennedy full part

Kyle Kennedy and The Interior Plain Project continue to prove time and time again that when it comes to...