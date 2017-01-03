The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jake Moore full part

The Midwest’s very own Jake Moore is the most recent part to be dropped for The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR. Jake attacks the streets with a highly technical approach that is largely reminiscent of the Think Thank crew’s mindset, sending it over rails and into tunnels that many wouldn’t think twice about hitting as a feature. Swing by your local shop today to pick up your free hard copy of their film, and keep an eye out for more parts leading up to the full film’s online release.

