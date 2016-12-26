The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jeffy Gabrick And Erik Overson full part

Owen Ringwall |

Following hot on the heals of Nate Lavik’s full part from The Interior Plain Project’s new film, SHAPESHFTR, comes a double part for the ages featuring Jeffy Gabrick as well as the second half of the twin powerhouse, Erik Overson. If the IPP has demonstrated one thing with this new film, it’s that the Midwest knows how to buckle down and make a great movie. Follow along as the crew attacks street spots in the Midwest, and cranks through chutes and powder fields in Austria. We are now just days away from the online release of the full film, but don’t forget to swing by your local shop to pick up a free hard copy.

