The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jon Overson full part

The Interior Plain Project is spitting out parts left and right leading up to the release of their first full length film, SHAPESHFTR. Dive in as Jon Overson takes apart the entire mountain and puts his well rounded skills on full display. Keep an eye out soon for his twin brother Erik’s part, along with the rest of the SHAPESHFTR crew.

Check out: The Interior Plain Project Brand Guide, 2017

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part