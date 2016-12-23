The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jon Overson full part

Owen Ringwall |

The Interior Plain Project is spitting out parts left and right leading up to the release of their first full length film, SHAPESHFTR. Dive in as Jon Overson takes apart the entire mountain and puts his well rounded skills on full display. Keep an eye out soon for his twin brother Erik’s part, along with the rest of the SHAPESHFTR crew.

Check out: The Interior Plain Project Brand Guide, 2017

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

Comments

Up Next

sincerely-brighton-web-1
December 23, 2016

Sincerely, Brighton

It is no secret that Brighton has been really good lately. "Sincerely, Brighton" is a modest attempt to capture...
horizon-lines-web-2-japan
December 23, 2016

Forest Shearer’s Horizon Lines: Episode two, Japan

There are few places in snowboarding that have the same allure as Japan.
patience-web-2-book-john-j
December 22, 2016

The Book of John J: Episode 8, Patience

John looks at the role of patience in snowboarding, in particular when riding Alaska, in the eighth episode of...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...