The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Kyle Kennedy full part

Kyle Kennedy and The Interior Plain Project continue to prove time and time again that when it comes to rail riding, no place does it like the Midwest. Kyle’s 2016 full part from The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR, is packed full with technical features and consistently heavy tricks, highlighting Kyle’s rail prowess and drive for getting right down to business. Make sure to check back for more parts leading up to SHAPESHFTR’s full online release and don’t forget to stop by your local shop today to pick up a free hard copy.



