The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The crew over at The Interior Plain Project have begun to release their first full length feature film, SHAPESHFTR. Over the next week leading up to the holiday The Interior Plain Project will be launching a new part every two days up until the full films release. To start things off we get the opening part of SHAPESHFTR featuring Matthew “Boody” Bourdeaux. Make sure to check back frequently for the remaining parts and full release.

