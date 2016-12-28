The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Peter Limberg full part

Parts from The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR just keep coming as we get down to the final days before the full films release. Next up is the Midwest’s own Peter Limberg. You won’t find Peter Limberg ever snowboarding without a smile, and you certainly won’t ever find him taking it easy. From the cold icy streets of the Midwest, to open pow fields of Austria, Peter filmed a heavy part last year, all while making it clear he was having the best time doing it.

