The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film SHAPESHFTR. Hailing from North Dakota, Tyrel Murphy brings a fresh twist to street spots with his hardened Midwest approach. Keep checking back for a new part from the film every two days until the full film launch. If you are dying for a hard copy, make sure to check your local shops where you can snag one for free.

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

