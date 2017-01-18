Ketanaku: A visual journey through Alaska’s seasons with Ryland Bell

Owen Ringwall |

Ryland Bell does not live the average snowboarder’s life, and he doesn’t produce the average snowboarder’s edit. Alaskan based as a big mountain rider in the winter, and as a commercial salmon fisherman in the warmer months, Ryland is no stranger to Alaskan terrain. In his most recent short video, “Ketanaku” we follow Ryland through his Alaskan experience, from fishing, to winter camping, to climbing and ultimately riding some of the gnarliest faces Alaska has to offer. This isn’t your typical three minute action packed edit, this is a portrait of Alaskan wilderness and life within its bounds.

Watch also: Big mountains, big lines: Ryland Bell full part 2015

Directed by Chris Edmands
Produced by Ryland Bell
Principal cinematography and editing by Chris Edmands
On-slope cinematography by Canyon Florey and Ryland Bell
Mountain safety: Ed Shandley
Additional safety: Canyon Florey
Team support: Forrest Shearer and Jeremy Jones
Photographer: Jeff Curley
Pilot: Drake Olsen
Special thanks: The Bell family, Elfin Cove and its community
Opening track: DNA by Ludovico Einaudi
Closing track: Priutt Igoe by Phillip Glass & The Phillip Glass Ensemble

Comments

Up Next

Greybirds-web-1-whats-not-to-love
January 18, 2017

The GreyBirds: What’s not to love?

If there is one thing Whistler BC is known for other than its expansive technical terrain and wealth of...
bachelor-party-web-1
January 17, 2017

Bachelor Party 2017 Chapter 1: Chasing Clouds

This season has been nothing short of a non-stop party up at Mt. Bachelor, with over 300 inches of...
simplon-pleasure-web-2
January 16, 2017

Simple pleasures in Simplon

A short film about the feeling of snowboarding and the simple pleasures found in carving big turns in bottomless...
bushleague-facebook-1-lap-1
January 16, 2017

Bush League: Race 1: Lap 1

Bush League, presented by Sugarbush Parks, is back for 2017 in a race format, featuring riding from Yale Cousino,...
mark-carter-web-1-jackson-hole
January 15, 2017

Carter Country: Mark Carter at Jackson Hole

Mark is a cowboy, and not just in the loose modern sense of the word, but in the horse...