Ketanaku: A visual journey through Alaska’s seasons with Ryland Bell
Ryland Bell does not live the average snowboarder’s life, and he doesn’t produce the average snowboarder’s edit. Alaskan based as a big mountain rider in the winter, and as a commercial salmon fisherman in the warmer months, Ryland is no stranger to Alaskan terrain. In his most recent short video, “Ketanaku” we follow Ryland through his Alaskan experience, from fishing, to winter camping, to climbing and ultimately riding some of the gnarliest faces Alaska has to offer. This isn’t your typical three minute action packed edit, this is a portrait of Alaskan wilderness and life within its bounds.
Directed by Chris Edmands
Produced by Ryland Bell
Principal cinematography and editing by Chris Edmands
On-slope cinematography by Canyon Florey and Ryland Bell
Mountain safety: Ed Shandley
Additional safety: Canyon Florey
Team support: Forrest Shearer and Jeremy Jones
Photographer: Jeff Curley
Pilot: Drake Olsen
Special thanks: The Bell family, Elfin Cove and its community
Opening track: DNA by Ludovico Einaudi
Closing track: Priutt Igoe by Phillip Glass & The Phillip Glass Ensemble
