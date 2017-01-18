Ketanaku: A visual journey through Alaska’s seasons with Ryland Bell

Ryland Bell does not live the average snowboarder’s life, and he doesn’t produce the average snowboarder’s edit. Alaskan based as a big mountain rider in the winter, and as a commercial salmon fisherman in the warmer months, Ryland is no stranger to Alaskan terrain. In his most recent short video, “Ketanaku” we follow Ryland through his Alaskan experience, from fishing, to winter camping, to climbing and ultimately riding some of the gnarliest faces Alaska has to offer. This isn’t your typical three minute action packed edit, this is a portrait of Alaskan wilderness and life within its bounds.

Watch also: Big mountains, big lines: Ryland Bell full part 2015

