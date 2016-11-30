Life Beyond Walls: King of the Hill

In 1996 Ingemar Backman cranked one of, if not the most, iconic method of all time at Riksgränsen, on the border of Norway and Sweden. It changed what was commonly considered possible on a snowboard forever, and inspired generations to come. Last May, a 20 year memorial was held to celebrate Ingemar and the resulting iconic photo. The Smith crew sent it out to Riksgränsen to join in the anniversary and give the historical hip a try themselves. Featuring riding from Scott Stevens, Alek Østreng, Austin Smith, Louif Pardis, Elias Elhardt and Len Jorgensen.

