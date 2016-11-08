Loo$e Change : The Road to the East

Owen Ringwall |

Part documentary and part snowboard film, Loo$e Change: The Road to the East follows Sparrow Knox and Niels Schack as they journey across Asia in an effort to return to their roots. Sparrow, an Englishman with Indian roots and Niels, a Frenchman who learned how to ride in the mountains of northern Iran, embark on a three month journey from the unstable regions of the Middle East eastward through Asia. The duo pick up friends Victor Daviet and Louif Paradis to join on the adventure as they dive into culture and a wealth of never been done spots. Follow the group as they experience ancient customs, slide rails outside of mosques, drop pillow lines off abandoned buildings, and experience a snowboard trip like no other.

Watch Also: Foothills: The Unlinked Heritage of Snowboarding

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...