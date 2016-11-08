Loo$e Change : The Road to the East

Part documentary and part snowboard film, Loo$e Change: The Road to the East follows Sparrow Knox and Niels Schack as they journey across Asia in an effort to return to their roots. Sparrow, an Englishman with Indian roots and Niels, a Frenchman who learned how to ride in the mountains of northern Iran, embark on a three month journey from the unstable regions of the Middle East eastward through Asia. The duo pick up friends Victor Daviet and Louif Paradis to join on the adventure as they dive into culture and a wealth of never been done spots. Follow the group as they experience ancient customs, slide rails outside of mosques, drop pillow lines off abandoned buildings, and experience a snowboard trip like no other.

Watch Also: Foothills: The Unlinked Heritage of Snowboarding