Mike Rav and Parker Szumowski preseason at Brighton

Owen Ringwall |

Mike Rav and Parker Szumowski made there way with Volcom up to Brighton for some early season boarding before Utah got hammered with snow last week. You can expect to see some deep edits coming out of Brighton any day now, but in the mean time, sit back and enjoy Rav and Parker’s refreshing approach in the Bonezone. Between no-footers from Parker, one-footers from Rav, and a dizzying array of skate style tech tricks, its safe to say these East Coaster’s have settled in to Utah.

Watch also: Mike Rav in Ravolution as Televised

