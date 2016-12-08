The next generation: RIDE global am team

Owen Ringwall |

The RIDE global am team may just be one of the heaviest group of amateur riders out there. When it comes to street spots, we are hard pressed to find a group of riders with a bigger bag of tricks, and a more creative approach to features than the guys over at RIDE. RIDE snowboards welcomes Spencer Schubert, Dillon Ojo, Danimals, Alex Sherman, and Derek Lever to the global am team in this short street edit.

Watch also: RIDE Snowboards: Dan In The Life

