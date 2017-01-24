Nightmare Snowboards presents: No.3

There are only a few days remaining until Nightmare Snowboards host’s the world premiere for their third full-length feature film, aptly titled, No. 3, at Parts & Labor in Denver, Colorado. The Colorado based snowboard brand has been working tirelessly to return snowboarding to it’s glory days of having a punk-rock, rabble rousing voice, and their third video does nothing if not drive that home, (think Black Label Skateboard’s, Back in Black.) In a landscape often overcrowded with big money from a variety of industry giants, Nightmare’s, No. 3 is a refreshing, if not nostalgic, ode to the days of Grenade Gloves, and films like Revenge of the Grenerds.

