A Not So Fairy Tale: Alex Stewart, full part

The Rusty Toothbrush crew took to the streets with a fresh approach to a wide variety of never-been-done spots in their first full film, “A Not So Fairy Tale”. Loaded up with a winch and a head full of determination, Alex “Peppino” Stewart’s part is reminiscent of a Dan Brisse approach to street riding, and comes in as an instant standout of the film.

Alex rides for, Hotham Alpine Resort, Electric, Melbourne Snowboard Centre and Technine

