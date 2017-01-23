NOWHERE: Toni Kerkelä in Riksgränsen

Owen Ringwall |

Finnish rider Toni Kerkelä is most well known for his street and rail riding, however when it comes to the backcountry he often finds himself in completely unknown territory. In the first episode of the new series, NOWHERE, Toni searches for a better understanding of his riding and himself by leaving the traditional urban environment behind for a change in pace. When he can’t recruit other riders to come along on his mission, Toni opts to drive over to Riksgränsen and tries his hand at a variety of new spots just off of the road.

Watch also: Life Beyond Walls: King of the Hill

Comments

Up Next

oasis-afterhours-web-1
January 20, 2017

OASIS: An alternate perspective on Mt. Baker snowboarding – Vol. 1

This season Afterhours Creative and Mt. Baker have teamed up to create a new series recapping the fabled Washington...
childhood-dreams-web-1-chris-coulter
January 20, 2017

Chris Coulter’s childhood dreams of Alaska

Like many, Chris Coulter grew up watching videos of riding in Alaska and became immediately obsessed.
bonfire-free-range-web-1-hut-life
January 19, 2017

Bonfire Free Range: Wilderness Huts

Last season the Bonfire Team decided to live life and snowboard on their own terms, Free Range is a...
Ryland Bell
January 18, 2017

Ketanaku: A visual journey through Alaska’s seasons with Ryland Bell

Ryland Bell does not live the average snowboarder's life, and he doesn't produce the average snowboarder's edit.
Greybirds-web-1-whats-not-to-love
January 18, 2017

The GreyBirds: What’s not to love?

If there is one thing Whistler BC is known for other than its expansive technical terrain and wealth of...