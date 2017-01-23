NOWHERE: Toni Kerkelä in Riksgränsen

Finnish rider Toni Kerkelä is most well known for his street and rail riding, however when it comes to the backcountry he often finds himself in completely unknown territory. In the first episode of the new series, NOWHERE, Toni searches for a better understanding of his riding and himself by leaving the traditional urban environment behind for a change in pace. When he can’t recruit other riders to come along on his mission, Toni opts to drive over to Riksgränsen and tries his hand at a variety of new spots just off of the road.

Watch also: Life Beyond Walls: King of the Hill