OASIS: An alternate perspective on Mt. Baker snowboarding – Vol. 1

Owen Ringwall |

This season Afterhours Creative and Mt. Baker have teamed up to create a new series recapping the fabled Washington resort. In the first release of the four part series we are treated to the results of an exceptionally deep early season in the Pacific Northwest, as riders gear up for what is sure to be a bountiful 2017. Featuring riding from Pat McCarthy, John Murphy, Ralph Kucharek, Cam Hamilton, Matt Belzile, Jake Blauvelt, Eric Jackson, and Mike Leeuw.

Offering an alternate take on a season spent at the notoriously-abundant Mt Baker Ski Area, Afterhours Creative & Mt Baker have partnered to release a 4-part short film series.
Each volume highlights a different perspective induced by embracing the surreal spirit of exploring the ski area & the surrounding backcountry.

Vol.1 focuses on the annual admittance back into this sacred place as winter settles in again. Beginning in Vermont, we find ourselves in Glacier, WA to fully-embrace the season.

Produced By: Mt Baker Ski Area & Afterhours Creative
Directed By: Ian Post
Cinematography & Editing: Ian Post
Music: Ocean – The Velvet Underground

