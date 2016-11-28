Peace Park 2016: Full Video

Owen Ringwall |

Incase you missed the national television premiere of Peace Park 2016 on ABC’s World of X, the full 22-minute short is now available online for your free viewing pleasure. Follow Danny Davis and Snow Park Technologies Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson as they execute the fifth annual Peace Park event at Grand Targhee Resort in the western Tetons of Wyoming. Every year creativity and progression are the name of the game at Peace Park, and each season Danny surpasses the previous year with help from SPT, Mountain Dew, and ABC’s World of X. Watch 16 of the worlds top snowboarders as they tear apart the surf and skate inspired course over the period of five days. If the 22-minute short doesn’t quench your appetite for style, be sure to purchase an extended 40-minute documentary available on iTunes, tomorrow, Tuesday 11/29.

Watch Also: Fear nothing, risk everything: Danny Davis’ Peace Park 2015 full movie

