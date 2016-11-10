Peace Park 2016 trailer

Peace Park is back again in 2016 with a brand new course design and a rejuvenated wealth of creativity. This year Snow Park Technologies and Danny Davis worked together to create an even more imaginative series of features for the 16 riders to push style and the progression of snowboarding even further. Peace Park 2016 will be televised nationally on Sunday, November 27, 2016 during ABC’s weekly ‘World of X Games’ series at 2pm ET / 1pm PT, and will be featured online for a digital encore the 28th.



