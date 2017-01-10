Polar Light: A carving edit with Antti Autti and Nicholas Wolken

The turn. It’s the most fundamental component of snowboarding, your keys to a controlled glide down the mountain. And like all fundamental skills, many know how to initiate an edge, but few have learned how to add soul to it.

With Antti Autti joining the team at KORUA Shapes, Antti and Nicholas Wolken spent the better part of the last month riding Pyhä ski resort in Finland, sharpening their edges, refining their carve, and becoming closer with the snow. This is snowboarding, in the truest sense. This is snowboarding with passion and emotion.

Having positive attitude during the long and dark winter above the arctic circle is the only way to survive.

The sun doesn’t appear above the horizon for almost two months in the northern parts of Finland.

During this time it is important to take advantage of magical moment of 5 hour sunrise & sunset combo which is also known as Polar Light. Making every minute of light count can produce remarkable moments captured in this short film filled with colours and carving.

Pink coloured groomers feel the sidecut of boards carving down the arctic resort, there is nothing but the pure joy of speed and the feeling of cold corduroy.

This edit makes you want to sharpen your edges instead of dulling them down.

Snowboarding: Nicholas Wolken, Antti Autti

Location: Pyhä ski resort, Finland

Filmers: Matti Ollila, Teemu Lahtinen, Jani Kärppä / Kota Collective

Photography: Jani Karppa

Editing: Matti Ollila / Kota Collective

Song: “Falling Son” by River Whyless