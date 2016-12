RIDE Snowboards: Dan In The Life

RIDE Snowboards brings back the early 2000’s VX-1000 vibe in a new Day in The Life with Dan Liedahl. Follow Danimals as he goes about his daily routine in Minnesota, riding and skating with the House of 1817 riders. After a hearty breakfast Dan heads to Buck Hill to ride the new House of 1817 Park and get some early season boarding in with Jake O.E., Matthew “Boody” Boudreaux, and friends.

