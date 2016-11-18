Shorts and Shades 9

It is usually a tell-tale sign of a good flick when the cameraman can’t contain their laughter. Shorts and Shades 9 holds true to this pattern, and the latest release from Tre Squad comes in as one of their most radical yet. After a particularly rowdy Shorts and Shades 8, the boys were forced underground and were nearly unable to bring number 9 to fruition. Thankfully for an ancient tunnel spanning from the desert to Mt. Bachelor, the crew was able to once again strap in and continue the legacy.

Featuring riding from Gus Warbington, Max Warbington, Logan Beaulieu, Jared Elston (MVP), Will (Chett) Dennis, Stratton Matteson, Ben Ferguson, Gabe Ferguson, JD Dennis, Destry Serna, Parker Gonnet, Conner Turney, Demetri Bales, Tyler Orton, Randal Seaton, Kyle McCollum, Trenton Bilesner, Van Allen, Tanner Annichiarico, Lucas Wachs, Wiley Jones, Nora Beck, Dready Teddy, Justin Sampson, Drew Brownrigg, and Juan Baker, Shorts and Shades 9 is nothing short of an all out party. When winter turns to spring and warm temperatures soften the snow, sometimes all you can do is throw on some shorts and shades and send it deep.

