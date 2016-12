Shred Bots: “Game of In Your Face” – Kyle Mack vs. Nik Baden

The Shred Bots, “Game of In Your Face” is back for the 2016/2017 season with Nik Baden and Kyle Mack. The crew is in Australia lapping at Perisher and host/referee Torstein Horgmo calls for Ausie rules before getting things started. Turns out Ausie rules are flexible rules, and both Mack and Baden get served up before the game is through.

