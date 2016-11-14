Shred Bots: Up North’s, Down Under

As the Northern Hemisphere’s winter slowly gets underway, the Southern Hemisphere begins the transition to summer and sun-filled days of soft park laps. The Shred Bots were looking for a jump start to the season, and while cold temperatures and snow has had a delayed start in Canada, Perisher is still firing with plenty of snow for a full park. Featuring riding from, Craig McMorris, Darcy Sharpe, Tyler Nicholson, Mark Mcmorris, Mikey Ciccarelli, Sebbe DeBuck, Charles Reid & Aussie cameo Rocco Rachiele.

