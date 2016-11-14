Shred Bots: Up North’s, Down Under

Owen Ringwall |

As the Northern Hemisphere’s winter slowly gets underway, the Southern Hemisphere begins the transition to summer and sun-filled days of soft park laps. The Shred Bots were looking for a jump start to the season, and while cold temperatures and snow has had a delayed start in Canada, Perisher is still firing with plenty of snow for a full park. Featuring riding from, Craig McMorris, Darcy Sharpe, Tyler Nicholson, Mark Mcmorris, Mikey Ciccarelli, Sebbe DeBuck, Charles Reid & Aussie cameo Rocco Rachiele.

Watch Also: Craig McMorris’ full part from Shredbots the Movie

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...