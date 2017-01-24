Side Hits Euphoria with Arthur Longo: Chapter 1

There is an element to ripping around a mountain and sending side hits, that catching air on a park jump will never replace. Where a park jump fosters confidence through consistency, side hits breed confidence through ones ability to adapt. Perhaps one of the greatest elements to a good side hit being their spontaneous discovery. Whether you see it after its too late your first time on a run, or you watch from the lift as a fellow rider threads the perfect line, it is in our nature to rally back in preparation for our own lift off. Arthur Longo has a long time appreciation for side hits which has ultimately led him to start his new series, Side Hits Euphoria. Make sure to check back throughout the season for more fast times and crazy gaps.

Watch also: Bachelor Party 2017 Chapter 1: Chasing Clouds

More from Arthur Longo

This is Chapter one of Side Hits Euphoria. Oli (Gittler) and I have always wanted to showcase our favorite thing to ride, random poppers and stuff on the side of slopes. We spent some time this season capturing the treasures of the resorts. Check it out and have fun on any bit of snow you come across!

Filmer: Olivier Gittler

Music:
“Let It Live”
Performed by Fuzz
Courtesy of In The Red Records

“XMAS”
Performed by Olivier Gittler
Courtesy of LEOPARD Ale Records

