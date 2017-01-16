Simple pleasures in Simplon

Owen Ringwall |

Located deep in the mountains of Switzerland between the Pennine Alps and the Lepontine Alps lies the Simplon Pass, a high mountain pass buried deep in snow and replete with backcountry riding potential. Mother nature had been good to the area so filmer/ editor Julien Roserens and European riders Mat & Sam Schaer, Levi Luggen, Aurel Anthamatten, and Féfé Pellacani took a day to treat themselves to the true pleasures of bottomless powder and big open turns.

Watch also: Lagnord presents: Deep White Cut

Comments

Up Next

bushleague-facebook-1-lap-1
January 16, 2017

Bush League: Race 1: Lap 1

Bush League, presented by Sugarbush Parks, is back for 2017 in a race format, featuring riding from Yale Cousino,...
mark-carter-web-1-jackson-hole
January 15, 2017

Carter Country: Mark Carter at Jackson Hole

Mark is a cowboy, and not just in the loose modern sense of the word, but in the horse...
great-pass-missions-web-1-vans
January 13, 2017

Vans Snow Presents: The Great Passes Tour

The French Vans Snow team took to the mountain passes last spring for an epic road trip through the...
poler-light-web-1-antti-autti
January 10, 2017

Polar Light: A carving edit with Antti Autti and Nicholas Wolken

The turn is the most fundamental element to snowboarding, yet often lacks the artistry it deserves.
ghoul-series-web-1-drew-poganski
January 9, 2017

House of 1817: Ghoul series – Drew Poganski

The Ghoul Series form The House of 1817 park at Buck Hill continues to deliver, this week featuring Midwest...