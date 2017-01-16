Simple pleasures in Simplon

Located deep in the mountains of Switzerland between the Pennine Alps and the Lepontine Alps lies the Simplon Pass, a high mountain pass buried deep in snow and replete with backcountry riding potential. Mother nature had been good to the area so filmer/ editor Julien Roserens and European riders Mat & Sam Schaer, Levi Luggen, Aurel Anthamatten, and Féfé Pellacani took a day to treat themselves to the true pleasures of bottomless powder and big open turns.

