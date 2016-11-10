Survive or Thrive: Whistler Blackcomb’s “The Big Picture,” part four

Just has honey bees are an indicator species to acute changes in our environment, resorts are among the first to feel the effects of a shifting future in snow sports. In the past three episodes of Whistler Blackcomb’s “The Big Picture” documentaries, we have discussed the environmental impact of our industry, the pull of technology on youth, and the growing trend of people leaving resort boundaries, even if they aren’t ready for it. Now, we’ve come to one last question.

What is the future of ski resorts?

Joel Loverin at Whistler Blackcomb | Photo: Mark Gribbon

It’s certainly uncertain. Push forward or fall behind. Usher in progress, don’t settle for the way things have always been because they may be more comfortable. Snowboarding’s inherent nature is about breaking boundaries, personal and general, to craft an experience for current and future generations of riders. That’s in the short term. In the long term, “The Big Picture,” it’s taking the necessary steps to ensure that we have strong winters for many years to come, and serving a community of people that thrive in the mountains.

Whistler Blackcomb has started the discussion. How will you become part of it?

A few words from Whistler Blackcomb:

Survive or Thrive. What’s the future of ski resorts?

Like all ski resorts, Whistler Blackcomb must adapt to a changing ski and snowboard world if it wants to flourish for another 50 years. What will the future hold for ski resorts? Dave Brownlie, Whistler Blackcomb’s Chief Operating Officer, offers his perspective.

