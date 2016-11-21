The Book of John J: Episode 3, Footprints

In the third episode of The Book of John J, Footprints John teams up with Jeremy Jones to try his hand at a Jeremy style split mission. Jackson learns a lesson in minimalism, and finds an appreciation for the alternative approach to ascent. It has been years since Jeremy and John had filmed together and they both learn from each other when sharing about the varying paths both have taken in their professional careers.



