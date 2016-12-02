The Book of John J: Episode 5, Family

Following hot on the heels of Thanksgiving, episode 5 of The Book of John J is about family. John and Eric fly out to Saas-Fee Switzerland to visit their sister and her husband, fellow rider Fredi Kalbermatten. Between family time the crew heads to the mountain, and unlike the remote zones John and Eric are used to, Saas-Fee has a wealth of insane terrain right from the lift. Fredi’s family has a long history of working as mountain guides on Saas-Fee, so the crew gets right to riding what many would consider some of the gnarliest in bounds terrain in existence.

