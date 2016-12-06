The Book of John J: Episode 6, Perspective

Episode six of The Book of John J, “Perspective,” takes a bit of a turn from the previous episodes. For starters, John finally makes it over the border to Canada, and cruises up into the mountains of British Colombia with his brother Eric. Once in BC the Jackson brothers meet up with professional ski brothers Sean and Cal Petit. John and Sean start things out by spending a day at the resort with each others gear and while John could use some practice on skis, Sean Petit surprises many with his proficient snowboarding. All four brothers then discuss the various roles of perspective as they relate to skiing and snowboarding before heading to the BC backcountry.

