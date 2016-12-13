The Book of John J: Episode 7, Punched with positivity

While there are always safety measures to follow and precautions to take, crashes and varying degrees of injury are an inevitable element to snowboarding and sports of a similar nature. In the most recent episode of The Book of John J, “punched with positivity” John connects with the High Fives Foundation and a group of athletes who have suffered life altering injuries. The High Fives Foundation was founded by Roy Tuscany after he suffered a sever spinal cord injury in 2006 in a devastating crash while training. The Foundation works to not only help injured athletes rehab and become active again, but most importantly regain confidence and a positive outlook.

You can donate to the High Fives Foundation here.

Watch Also: The Book of John J: Episode 6, Perspective