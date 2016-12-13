The Book of John J: Episode 7, Punched with positivity

Owen Ringwall |

While there are always safety measures to follow and precautions to take, crashes and varying degrees of injury are an inevitable element to snowboarding and sports of a similar nature. In the most recent episode of The Book of John J, “punched with positivity” John connects with the High Fives Foundation and a group of athletes who have suffered life altering injuries. The High Fives Foundation was founded by Roy Tuscany after he suffered a sever spinal cord injury in 2006 in a devastating crash while training. The Foundation works to not only help injured athletes rehab and become active again, but most importantly regain confidence and a positive outlook.

You can donate to the High Fives Foundation here.

Watch Also: The Book of John J: Episode 6, Perspective

Comments

Up Next

686-pnw-web-1
December 21, 2016

A hunt for powder in the Northwest with 686

The guys at 686 know how to have a good time, follow the crew on their hunt for fresh...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...
Asmo-pow-surfing-web-2
December 19, 2016

Äsmosphere, a movie about Pow-surfing

Wolfgang Nyvelt and Stefan Gruber and Äsmo Pow-surfing bring you Äsmosphere, a film about the beauty and fun found...
dc-platinum-hits-web-2
December 19, 2016

DC Snow: Platinum Hits Vol. 2

DC Snow's Platinum Hits is back for Volume Two with a mashed-up mini movie featuring the DC Team's latest...
boudreaux-ipp-full-part-web-2-shapeshftr
December 19, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Matthew Bourdeaux full part

The Interior Plain Project has decided to release a part from their new film SHAPESHFTR, every two days starting...