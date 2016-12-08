The Fourth Phase: Full segment from Japan

There is no feeling like riding deep champagne powder, and no place to get it like the mountains of Japan. Winter in North America has had a bit of a slow start this season, however as snow systems roll across the country, resorts are finally getting treated to the deep snow that we all dream about. If you are fortunate enough to live in such a zone, we hope you are able to get out there this weekend and enjoy it. If the glory days are still a few weeks out, we hope this full segment from The Fourth Phase is able to satisfy your appetite for just a bit longer. Sit back and enjoy as Travis Rice, Mark Landvik, Mikkel Bang, and Shin Biwajima enjoy the never ending surf in the mountains of Japan.



