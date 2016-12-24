The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Nate Lavik full part

Next up from The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR comes Midwest local, Nate Lavik. stay on your toes this holiday season as parts from the new IPP film are dropping faster than we can keep up with. If you’ve missed any so far, make sure to check out the most recent post below, and stay tuned for the full movie’s release before the new year. You can also pick up a hard copy of the film for free at your local shop.

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jon Overson full part