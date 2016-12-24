The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Nate Lavik full part

Owen Ringwall |

Next up from The Interior Plain Project’s new film SHAPESHFTR comes Midwest local, Nate Lavik. stay on your toes this holiday season as parts from the new IPP film are dropping faster than we can keep up with. If you’ve missed any so far, make sure to check out the most recent post below, and stay tuned for the full movie’s release before the new year. You can also pick up a hard copy of the film for free at your local shop.

Watch also: The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jon Overson full part

Comments

Up Next

sincerely-brighton-web-1
December 23, 2016

Sincerely, Brighton

It is no secret that Brighton has been really good lately. "Sincerely, Brighton" is a modest attempt to capture...
horizon-lines-web-2-japan
December 23, 2016

Forest Shearer’s Horizon Lines: Episode two, Japan

There are few places in snowboarding that have the same allure as Japan.
jon-overson-ipp-full-part-web-1-shapeshftr
December 23, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Jon Overson full part

The Interior Plain Project is spitting out parts left and right leading up to the release of their first...
patience-web-2-book-john-j
December 22, 2016

The Book of John J: Episode 8, Patience

John looks at the role of patience in snowboarding, in particular when riding Alaska, in the eighth episode of...
shapeshftr-web-1-tyrel-murphy-ipp
December 20, 2016

The Interior Plain Project: SHAPESHFTR, Tyrel Murphy full part

The Interior Plain Project continues in the holiday spirit with their second full part release from their new film...