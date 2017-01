The Manboys: Bail Section 2016

Everyone likes a good bail segment, and nothing welcomes the New Year like a collection of the best falls from 2016. The Manboys live up to their name when it comes to sending it without remorse, so it should come as no surprise to see they have quite a hefty bail section to drop this season. Buckle up and enjoy, this will have you thinking twice about stepping up to that next backcountry booter.

